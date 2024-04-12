Video Of Dead Ants In Samosa In Delhi College Canteen Shocks Internet

The video has generated a lot of buss on social media.

A video of dead ants inside a samosa, reportedly bought from the canteen of a college in Delhi, is doing the rounds on internet. The clip has filled social media users with disgust, with many demanding action against the canteen owner. The video was shared on the Instagram page @du__india a week ago with claim that the samosa was bought from the canteen of Delhi University's Dyal Singh College. It recently started gaining traction on social media.

"Ants are being found in the mines of Dyal Singh College. Me and my friend bought these from canteen in Dyal Singh College and found ants in the food," said the caption.

The post also issued a warning to not buy food items from the canteen of the college.

There has been no reaction from Delhi University so far.

But the comment section is filled with both disgust and humour. Users have highlighted instances of such adulterated food is increasing and this is no longer a surprise to anyone.

"I see no problem, only extra protein," commented one user. "Chiti meal," said another.

"How cute, they are feeding ants also! Nice work Delhi University," a third user commented.

One user said the same thing happened with him at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College.

Last year, another disturbing video had surfaced on social media that exposed shocking hygiene concerns within the campus mess facility. The footage from OP Jindal Global University showed a worker standing inside a large container, mashing potatoes with his feet.

The post caused outrage among other students in the university and raised serious questions about the administration and its responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of its students.