Video: Noida Woman Grabs Guard By Collar, Flings His Cap Off, Case Filed

At Noida's Ajnara Society, a woman misbehaved with a security guard

Security guards at various gated communities across the country have often become victims of misbehaviour, verbal and even physical abuse by the residents. Several such incidents have come to light from Noida and Gurgaon, in particular, in recent months. The latest incident occurred at a residential complex in Noida, where a security guard was abused by a woman.

In a video that went viral on social media, a woman can be seen misbehaving with a guard at Noida's Ajnara Society.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, tweeted: "At Ajnara Society, under Phase 3 Police Station in Noida, some women misbehaved with a guard. On the basis of the guard's complaint, a case has been filed and legal proceedings initiated against the women."

In the video, a woman can be seen catching hold of a security guard by his shirt near the collar and flinging his cap off, even as she keeps asking him, "Vishu kaun hain?" (Who is Vishu?) A second woman can be seen standing right next to her and making a video clip of the incident, without intervening or trying to stop the perpetrator.

Soon, another security guard intervenes and drags the victim away from the women.

Last month, at Noida's Cleo County in Sector 121, Sutapa Das, a woman professor, could be seen stepping out of her car, wagging her finger in anger and walking across to the society's security guard, before slapping him thrice across his face.

The incident came hot on the heels of another 'slapgate' incident in Gurgaon the month before, where a man was seen repeatedly slapping his apartment's security guard and another person right after he was rescued from the building's lift.

The same month, a woman was arrested in Noida for manhandling a security guard and using obscene gestures and language. The reason for the assault was a delay in opening the housing society's gates by the guard on duty.