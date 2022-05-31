Video: Noida Man Swings Baseball Bat Outside SUV Window. Then This Happens

In the video, the man wasseen swinging a baseball bat outside his SUV's window.

A man has been put behind the bars in Noida for performing stunts while driving an SUV. In a video clip tweeted by the Uttar Pradesh Police, the man was seen swinging a baseball bat outside his SUV's window, sitting behind the wheel of the car.

A little later, in the same clip, the police were seen seizing the vehicle and towing it to Noida Sector-24 police station. And then at the police station, the man was heard apologising and asserting that he will not perform stunts anymore.

The video caption in Hindi, which rhymes, reads, "If you perform stunts on the road, we will hunt you. Your vehicle will be confiscated, and you'll end up in the lock-up.”

The video has been viewed over 63,000 times. Many users praised the police for taking action against the man.

"Well done UP police," wrote one user.

Another user commended the police for their "good work".

A third user wrote, "Not a good time to be a Dabangg on Noida roads. If nothing else, the Noida police would surely teach you a lesson."

In another stunt-related incident, a man from Noida was arrested a few days ago for for trying to do splits on two cars. He was attempting to imitate a stunt performed by actor Ajay Devgn in the film Golmaal Again. In the video shared on the official Twitter account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar, the man is seen standing on the bonnets of two SUVs, flexing his muscles.

In the same video, the man is seen performing a wheelie with his motorcycle, with no helmet. A wheelie is a two-wheeler manoeuvre in which the front wheel is raised off the ground while riding.

Do you think that swift police action like this would deter others from performing stuns like these for the sake of social media views?