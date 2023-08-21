Video: Nitin Gadkari Introduces "Marvel Of Engineering" Dwarka Expressway

On both sides of the expressway, there are three-lane service roads.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a video today on X, formerly Twitter, unveiling the newly built Dwarka Expressway, India's first eight-lane elevated expressway.

Nitin Gadkari shared the video with the caption, "Marvel of Engineering: The Dwarka Expressway! A State-of-the-Art Journey into the Future"

According to the video, the Dwarka Expressway is a four-package highway with a lane-wide length of 563 km. The road starts at Shiv Murti on National Highway 8 and ends at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram. It is the first project in India for which, 1,200 trees were retransplanted.

Once completed, the project will significantly improve connectivity between Delhi and Haryana. According to the video, the travel time from Dwarka to Manesar will become 15 minutes, Manesar To Indira Gandhi International Airport will become 20 minutes, Dwarka to Singhu border will become 25 minutes and Manesar to Singhu border will become 45 minutes. The project will also strengthen the connectivity of the International Convention Centre in Dwarka, Sector 25.

On both sides of the expressway, there are three-lane service roads. To avoid traffic congestion, entry points have been made on these service lanes.

According to the video, two lakh tonnes steel has been used in the construction of the expressway, which is 30 times more than that used in the Eiffel Tower. Also, 20 lakh cubic metre cement concrete has been used in the project, which is six times more than that used in Burj Khalifa.