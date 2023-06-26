Video: Mumbai Civic Official Slapped Around By Rival Shiv Sena Members

The Mumbai Civic Officer was slapped around, showed a video

A Mumbai civic body official was ushered in a room full of people, police and presspersons and was slapped around before a cop bear-hugged him and pulled him away.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) today protested against the state government and outside a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office against ongoing water issue in some slum areas of Santacruz, a suburb of the city.

They reached the ward officer's cabin to discuss the issue. In front of ward officer another officer was called, after which Shiv Sainiks slapped him around. Immediately, he was pulled away by a cop standing nearby.

Sources said that officer will be filing a police complaint against Shiv Sainiks (UBT).

As per information, Shiv Sainiks of the UBT faction were also upset as one Shiv Sena shakha belonging to their faction was bulldozed a few days back. They say that the shakha had Balasaheb Thackeray's photo in it.