Video: Minutes Before Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot, 2 Cars Tailed His SUV

Two cars were seen tailing Sidhu Moose Wala's black SUV

A CCTV video shows two cars following Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's black SUV in Mansa district minutes before he was shot dead. The police said the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use today.

Visuals show the singer's SUV taking a right turn towards a corner as the two cars tailing it.

In a media briefing tonight, the Punjab Police chief said Sidhu Moose Wala died while he was being taken to a hospital.

The Punjabi singer, who contested the state elections on a Congress ticket, had four commandos guarding him until yesterday, when two of them were removed by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

"Today, Sidhu Moose Wala asked the two remaining commandos not to accompany him and he did not take his bulletproof vehicle," the police chief VK Bhawra told reporters tonight.

"(Gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is involved. They have claimed responsibility for the killing. The gangster is based in Canada," the police chief said.

Off the entertainment stage, the singer's name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He joined the Congress in December last year. In the Punjab assembly elections earlier this year, Sidhu Moose Wala contested from Mansa and lost to AAP's Vijay Singla.