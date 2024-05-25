Video: 1 Killed In Chhattisgarh Factory Explosion, Huge Smoke Clouds

Bematara explosion: Soon after being alerted, police and rescue teams rushed to the site

One person was killed and six were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district today, officials said.

The explosion occurred in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block, a district administration official said.

Soon after being alerted, police and rescue teams were rushed to the site, he said.

"While six persons injured in the blast were taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur for treatment, one person was brought dead," Public Relations Officer of the hospital Shubhra Singh told PTI.

The injured people are undergoing treatment, she added.

Bemetara collector Ranbir Sharma told reporters fire department teams and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed.

Some eyewitnesses told local news channels that 100 people were working in the explosives manufacturing factory when the blast happened. They said several were missing and feared trapped under the debris.

Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said orders have been given for a magisterial inquiry into the explosion at the gunpowder factory.

"... And to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The injured are being brought to Raipur for proper treatment. High-level monitoring of relief and rescue operations is being done at the spot," Mr Sai said.

The incident comes days after a blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Thane district killed nine and injured over 60.