Video: Massive Landslide Hits National Highway In Uttarakhand, Traffic Affected

The landslide led to the closure of the road.

A major landslide occurred on Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road here in Uttarakhand, resulting in the closure of the road. There was no casualty, officials said.

The landslide occurred around 11 am near Tawaghat in Pithoragarh, District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said.

While there was no casualty in the incident, the landslide led to the closure of the road, he said.

"SDM Dharchula and BRO officials have reached the spot and work on opening the road to Lipulekh on India-China border is on," he said. The road will be reopened soon, the DM added.

The landslide probably occurred when debris from another road that is under construction above the main road started sliding, Goswami said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)