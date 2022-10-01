Video: Massive Avalanche Hits Mountains Around Kedarnath Temple

No damage or casualties have been reported in the incident.

A massive avalanche hit the mountains behind the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Saturday. No damage or casualties have been reported in the incident, the temple committee said.

"An avalanche occurred this morning in the Himalayan region but no damage was sustained to the Kedarnath temple," Ajendra Ajay, President, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said as quoted by news agency ANI.

This is the second time that the giant glacier behind the Kedarnath Temple cracked in the last ten days. On September 22, an avalanche hit the catchment of Chorabari Glacier, located about 5 km behind the Kedarnath Temple.

Uttarakhand has received heavy rainfall recently with incidents of landslides being reported from the state. On Thursday, the National Highway (NH) 109 at Rudraprayag was blocked due to a sudden landslide, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the road.

