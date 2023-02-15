Video: Masked Man Throws 2 Bombs At University In Madhya Pradesh

The explosions happened outside the university canteen. No one was injured in the attack

A masked man threw two crude bombs on a government university campus in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The footage shows the man walking inside the gate of Rani Durgawati State Government University and throwing the two bombs, one after another, within seconds.

The masked man then ran towards a waiting motorcycle before the two men sped away.

The explosions happened outside the university canteen. No one was injured in the attack, the police said.

Two unexploded crude bombs were recovered from the area, the police said. They suspect the attacker threw the bombs at an empty area outside the university canteen to prove their intent about a serious attack next time.

The Congress's student wing National Students' Union of India, or NSUI, alleged the target of the attacks was their leader Adnan Ansari.

The NSUI said Mr Ansari's his continuous protest against the university management may have led to the attack. The incident raises questions on campus security arrangements.

The police said they are investigating the matter.