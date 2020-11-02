25 Killed Or Wounded In Suicide Bomb Attack At Kabul University: Report

Policemen stand guard at an entrance gate of the Kabul University in Kabul.

At least 25 people were killed or wounded Monday when gunmen stormed Kabul University in an attack that ended after hours of fighting with security forces, an official said.

"Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP, adding that at least 25 people had been killed or wounded.

