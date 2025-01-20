Advertisement
Video: Man's Dream Proposal At Coldplay Concert Interrupted By Chris Martin

A man's heartfelt proposal to his girlfriend during the concert had all the makings of a fairytale moment.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Man's Dream Proposal At Coldplay Concert Interrupted By Chris Martin
The man, down on one knee, proposes to his girlfriend at Coldplay concert in Mumbai

Coldplay's Mumbai concert over the weekend wasn't just about music, lights, and a sky full of stars - it was also the backdrop for a romantic proposal that came with an amusing twist. A man's heartfelt proposal to his girlfriend during the concert had all the makings of a fairytale moment. But then, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin unknowingly interrupted them by talking about cricket.

As Coldplay lit up DY Patil Stadium with their iconic track A Sky Full of Stars, the man timed his proposal perfectly to coincide with the beat drop - a signature moment at their concerts. These beat drops are where the stage bursts into life with lights, fireworks or confetti, and the crowd cheers, dances, and sings along.

The man got down on one knee, ring in hand, surrounded by cheering fans and flashing lights, imagining that his girlfriend would say yes at the peak of the track, lighting up the entire atmosphere. But just as the stage was set for their big moment, Chris Martin paused to joke about cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. He joked the band needed to wrap up their set because Bumrah was waiting backstage to bowl at him. 

The unexpected cricket reference drew laughter from the crowd, adding a twist to what could have been a perfectly dreamy proposal.

Aditi Bardia, the woman who was proposed to, said "yes", and shared the now-viral video on X. "Could have had the perfect proposal but Chris Martin decided to talk about Bumrah. Why," she wrote.

An X user joked, "Chris stopped the music so you can put the ring on and celebrate without missing the show. Kind king."

Another user called the proposal a "rookie mistake," saying, "You're supposed to do in Yellow," - another one of the band's iconic songs.

"This is so cute and funny at the same time," a comment read.

Someone called it a "core memory."

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour has Indian fans buzzing, with three more highly anticipated shows scheduled: one in Mumbai on January 21 and two in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

