Video: Man With Rod Smashes Car Windows, Children Scream In Horror

A video showing a man attacking a family inside a car and vandalising its windows with a iron rod in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun has gone viral on social media. The enraged man can be seen attacking the car with women and children inside in it even as the couple screamed "There are kids inside. They are crying."

The violent attack unfolded when Abhishek Sharma and his family had an argument following a minor road rage incident. The attackers then ambushed Mr Sharma's car and vandalised it with an iron rod, the video shows. The incident happened on August 19.

As the attack goes on unabated, someone from inside the car can be heard shouting, "Tu Chinta Mat Kar." (You don't worry).

"The accused overtook our car, parked their vehicle ahead of us. I made a video and uploaded it. We also filed a police complaint but relevant sections of the FIR were not added. Later on, the accused and a mob attacked us and vandalised our car, " Mr Sharma told NDTV. He claimed that the police took action only after the video was circulated widely on social media.

When asked about the identity of the accused, Abhishek said, "It is believed that the man who attacked us is a government doctor and his name in Vaibhav."

According to police, the two sides had a tiff following which the accused followed the victim's car, called a mob and vandalised the vehicle. The people inside the car were also attacked, police said, adding a complaint has been filed.

"A few people have been detained after the incident and further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

