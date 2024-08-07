On Camera, UP Cop Slaps Woman, Pulls Out Gun In Road Rage

The woman and the officer can be seen arguing about the accident

A police officer has been suspended for slapping a woman following an argument after the e-rickshaw she was travelling in hit his car in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Wednesday.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the officer, dressed in plain clothes, can be seen waving a pistol in the air and slapping a female labourer while she was on her way to work.

Passersby surrounded the woman and the officer, who can be seen arguing about the accident. The officer then slapped the woman, who in turn pushed him back.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Assistant Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar said that the person seen in the video is sub-inspector Sher Singh and was posted in the police line.

The UP Police launched an investigation into the incident and suspended the sub-inspector.