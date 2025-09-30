Video: Man Attacks Zepto Delivery Rider With Machete In Bengaluru

A man in Bengaluru has been arrested after he attacked a Zepto delivery rider with a machete.

The accused has been identified as Chandan. The incident occurred near a Zepto warehouse in VV Puram.

The Viral Video

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The video shows Chandan sitting behind a man on a two-wheeler, exiting the vehicle, and attacking the Zepto delivery rider with the machete.

Chadan hit the rider on his back. The rider seemed to have sustained a non-serious injury, as he managed to run away.

Chandan can be seen going back to his vehicle. However, he gets out again, holding his machete and looking for someone. Coming back to his vehicle, Chandan swings the weapon at another man who also seems to have sustained a non-serious injury.

The Accused And The Victims Knew Each Other

According to the police, this was not a random attack, as Chandan and the two victims knew each other.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B. Jagalasar said, "Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused and the victims were known to each other, and there appears to have been a rivalry between them, which led to the incident. We have apprehended two of the accused and booked them under the relevant sections of law."

Chandan is said to have attacked the two men while being under the influence of alcohol.

After the incident, the VV Puram police registered a case, following which he was arrested.