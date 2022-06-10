Video: Maharashtra BJP MLA, Fighting Cancer, Comes To Vote On A Stretcher

Elections are being held to fill 16 vacant seats in Rajya Sabha.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Mukta Tilak who is suffering from cancer, arrived to cast her vote for the Rajya Sabha polls in an ambulance. In a video, she is seen being brought out in a stretcher and taken into the polling station.

The Election Commission has allowed her husband, Shailesh Shrikant Tilak, to be present while she casts her vote. Ms Tilak was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune.

In the video, she is seen with one of her hands wrapped in a bandage as she is wheeled in to the polling station. At the base of the stairs, the stretcher comes to a halt as people figure out how to get the stretcher over them.

Elections are being held to fill 16 vacant seats in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament, today. 41 candidates have been elected unopposed. The Rajya Sabha Election is crucial in view of the Presidential elections due in July.

The toughest contests are expected in opposition-ruled states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra, where both sides have corralled their MLAs to resorts to prevent poaching.

In Maharashtra - where polls for Rajya Sabha are happening after two decades -- the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP is in a tight spot after its arrested MLAs were not allowed bail for voting.

The BJP has managed to cross the 100-mark in the upper house, becoming the first party to do so since 1990. Still, the elections are expected to help it shore up its numbers ahead of the Presidential polls.