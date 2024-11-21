Video: Madhya Pradesh Man Fires Gunshots In Air After Buying Mahindra Thar

The footage shows the man standing inside his newly purchased Thar alongside a relative.

A Madhya Pradesh man is facing flak for posting a video in which he is firing rifle shots into the air to celebrate his latest purchase -- a Mahindra Thar. The November 18 incident has been shared widely on social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism for the man's recklessness.

The footage shows the man standing inside his newly purchased and elaborately decorated Thar alongside a relative. In front of the Mahindra showroom, the man lifts a rifle, fires multiple shots into the air, and creates a celebratory reel. “Many congratulations to Mama Saheb Hokam on taking New Thar rocks,” the caption of the post read.

In another clip, the man and his associates are seen unveiling the car outside the dealership and posing next to it while showroom staff appear to watch.

The incident sparked outrage when rally driver and Auto enthusiast Rattan Dhillon reposted the video on X, questioning the Mahindra showroom staff's complicity. “How could the Mahindra showroom manager allow this to happen while the staff just stood by and watched? Strict action should be taken, or this might soon become a trend,” Mr Dhillon wrote, tagging the Madhya Pradesh Police in his post.

“The showroom manager won't risk his life. The identity of this person is known. Why can't the police act? The showroom manager or staff cannot do anything,” a user commented under the post.

Another wrote, “The worst part is he's cocked and loaded the third round but hasn't discharged it !! Absolute recipe for disaster, if it goes off in the car it's seriously gonna take an arm or leg from someone !”

“This is total illiteracy,” someone said.

“They should've called the police on these goons,” a comment read.

Earlier, a dentist from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, faced legal scrutiny after a video surfaced showing her firing a licensed pistol into the air during Diwali celebrations. The video from her farmhouse in Gadarpur showed the doctor leaning against a Mahindra Thar while firing multiple rounds as part of what she called a "pollution-free" celebration.

The authorities filed a case and revoked her firearm licence.