Video: Farmer Sets 160 kg Garlic Produce Ablaze - "Didn't Get Fair Price"

The farmer was seen buring the agricultural prouce on camera.

A young farmer in Madhya Pradesh vented out his frustration in public over not getting a fair price for his produce by burning 160 kg garlic at an open auction in Mandsaur, about 350 km from state capital Bhopal.

Shankar Sirfira from Deoli was forced to take the extreme step after he tried to sell his produce to wholesale traders at the Mandsaur Mandi.

The video of the farmer shouting 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' (Long live farmer) after setting the huge produce on fire has been widely shared on social media.

The staff at the Mandi and other farmers were prompt in their reaction as they doused the flames, preventing any further damage at the wholesale market.

A young #Farmers Shankar Sirfira set ablaze around 160 kg garlic produce on not getting adequate price from traders during open auction in the Mandsaur Mandi @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/90wdDA7OR8 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 19, 2021

"I spent Rs 5,000 on transporting the garlic produce here but was getting Rs 1,100 only from the buyers. It was better to burn the produce... if it wasn't worth getting the price. I spent Rs 2.5 lakh on cultivating garlic this season, but have only got Rs 1 lakh in the market," Shankar said.

The farmer was brought to the police station for questioning but Jitendra Pathak, In-charge YD Nagar, police station, said, "Since no damage was caused by the fire to produce of other farmers, hence no case has till now been lodged against the concerned farmer."

This is not the first time that the farmers' public display of anger has been caught on camera.

In August, a farmer in Maharashtra's Nashik was seen in a video dumping tomatoes in a street after prices crashed in the wholesale market.

Nashik farmers dump tomatoes on the road after prices crashed to Rs 1-2 per kg in the wholesale market. pic.twitter.com/9L1qRbT1I0 — NDTV (@ndtv) August 27, 2021

Similar scenes had emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha in 2018 100 farmers in the district not only destroyed their tomato crop but dumped tonnes of tomatoes on major roads leading to the district, famous for its tomato exports.