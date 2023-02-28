Video: Leopard, Cub Spotted In Punjab's Pathankot

"The one in the video appears to be a cub."

A leopard and a cub was spotted in the hilly area of Dhar, Pathankot yesterday night, informs Paramjit Singh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

"It is said that the video is from Dhar. There were attacks on goats earlier. There is a female leopard and a cub," Mr Singh said.

#WATCH | Punjab: A leopard cub spotted in hilly area of Dhar, Pathankot. Forest officials confirm presence of a female leopard&a cub here; say, "There were attacks on goats earlier. But can't disturb them in their natural habitat. If any mishappening occurs,action will be taken." pic.twitter.com/1ro37mxLmn — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

The one in the video appears to be a cub. We can't disturb them in their habitat. If any mishap occurs, then we will take action, said Paramjit Singh, DFO.

Earlier on January 4, there was panic among residents of a society in Greater Noida where a leopard was spotted in the basement of the complex.

"Two days ago, we received information that a wild animal was spotted in the Ajnara Le Garden society. Verification was done but no evidence was found," said District/Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Gautam Buddha Nagar said.

A forest department team led by the DFO reached the society and launched a search for the animal.

Forest department officials confirmed that the animal was a leopard.

