Video: Kabaddi Match Turns Into Violent Fight At IIT Kanpur

In a shocking incident, a kabaddi match at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, turned into a violent fight, after members of two participating teams hit each other with chairs during Udghosh, the annual sports festival of the institute. The management took note of the same and said that the "concerned teams have been banned" from further participation.

In the video making rounds on social media, students of the two teams are seen beating and throwing chairs at each other. Several kabaddi players, wearing the jerseys, are also seen kicking each other and breaking the plastic chairs. Several female students were captured on camera attempting to flee the scene, which resembles a WWE match than a college festival. However, the colleges being represented by these teams are not known yet. The cause of the fight has also not been disclosed.

"And they are the brightest minds of the country," said a user.

A second user added, "That one guy sitting on the table, chilling is my spirit animal."

"The video is from Udghosh 2023, IIT Kanpur's annual inter-collegiate sports competition.. Around 400 colleges participated this year..(iirc) Both parties involved aren't from IIT but other colleges.. But this happening in Kanpur makes it more funny," added another user.

"Preparations for 2024 Olympics in full Swing," remarked a person.

Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur released a statement and said that action has already been taken against the involved teams "It has come to our attention that an incident of altercation occurred between teams from two participating institutes during Udghosh '23, the annual sports festival at IIT Kanpur. This is strictly against the ethos of the festival and an improper showcase of sportsmanship. A strict action has already been taken in this regard and the concerned teams have been banned from further participation."

They added, "Moreover, the concerned institutions have also been intimated and advised to take appropriate action at their end to avoid any such future incidents. We strongly uphold the values of sportsmanship and reaffirm our commitment to fostering a positive and conducive environment among students and participants."