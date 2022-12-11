Video: Ink Thrown At Maharashtra Minister Over Comment On Dalit Icons

Mr Patil defended his remark, and said he was unbothered by the ink attack.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, on whom a man threw ink yesterday for allegedly 'insulting' Dalit icons BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule, was misunderstood.

#WATCH | Ink thrown at Maharashtra cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Pune district, over his remark on Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. pic.twitter.com/FBRvRf2K4g — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

Speaking in Marathi at an event in Aurangabad on Friday, Patil, who is the Higher and Technical Education Minister, had said that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for educational institutions, they "begged" to people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges. The use of the word "begged" stirred up a controversy.

Ink was thrown at Mr Patil in Pimpri city on Saturday in an apparent protest against his controversial remark.

A video showed a man suddenly coming in front of Mr Patil and throwing ink at his face as the minister came out of a building.

Mr Patil defended his remark, and said he was unbothered by the ink attack.

"When did I criticize Dr Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule? I said they didn't wait for govt aid, they begged to start schools. If anyone says in court, 'I beg for justice', is it wrong to use the word 'bheek'? Nothing will happen by splashing ink, I changed my shirt and moved on," he said.

"It's a very sad incident. The meaning of what Chandrakant Patil had said should have been understood. It meant that Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar or Dr Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil never ran institutions by seeking grants from the government," Mr Fadnavis has said.

The Pimpri Chichwad police in Maharashtra's Pune district have suspended three of its officers and seven other personnel in connection with the incident.

After the attack, Mr Patil had requested state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to take action against any police officer or personnel for security lapse.