Video: In A First, Indian Air Force Lands Aircraft Using Night Vision Goggles

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has, for the first time, successfully landed an aircraft using night vision goggles (NVG) on an advanced landing ground in the Eastern sector. The IAF's official X account shared the news, stating an "IAF C-130J aircraft carried out a successful Night Vision Goggles aided landing at an Advanced Landing Ground in the Eastern sector."

The Eastern sector covers the northeastern states of India such as parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, West Bengal and Bihar. It also oversees the protection of a 6300 km long international border with China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Using NVG technology, the IAF can now conduct safer and more effective operations in low-light conditions. This also enhances the IAF's ability to effectively embark on and conclude night-time missions.

The IAF uploaded two clips on X. One video showed the aircraft's smooth landing through NVG, while the other clip provided a view from inside the aircraft window. Both clips were in green, which is typical of NVG visuals.

This operation is part of the IAF's strategy to continuously improve its skills and “safeguard nation's sovereignty by enhancing operational reach and defence preparedness,” they wrote on X. “Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam,” they added.

Achieving another significant milestone, an #IAF C-130J aircraft carried out a successful Night Vision Goggles aided landing at an Advanced Landing Ground in the Eastern sector.#IAF continues to expand capabilities, reinforcing commitment to safeguard nation's sovereignty by… pic.twitter.com/nMAbDnWPhR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 23, 2024

Earlier this year, the IAF successfully conducted a night landing by the same aircraft (C130-J) at the Kargil airstrip. This was the first time such an operation was carried out at the airstrip, located near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Ladakh region.

The Indian Air Force has a history of operating the An-32 multipurpose transport aircraft from the Kargil airstrip, primarily for civilian transportation between Kargil, Srinagar, and Jammu, especially during severe winters. However, until recently, night landing capabilities were not available at the Kargil airstrip.

During the 1962 Sino-Indian war, the IAF's 43 Squadron's An-12s were operational in Kargil, Leh, and Thoise in Ladakh.