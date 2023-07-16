Video: Heavy Rain Again In Flood-Hit Delhi, Roads Under Water

Delhi received a fresh burst of showers on Sunday even as it battles flooding, waterlogging in several parts of the city.

For almost a week, large swathes of Delhi have been inundated with the Yamuna levels reaching a record high, and its flow threatening low-lying neighbourhoods in the megacity of more than 20 million people.

Authorities deployed army engineers around a barrage and thousands of people have been moved to temporary relief camps or nearby elevated roads as areas close to the riverbank were inundated over the past 48 hours.

An estimated Rs 200 crore worth of business has been hit due to rain and flooding in parts of the city, a traders' body said on Thursday.

All schools, colleges, and non-essential government offices had been ordered to remain shut till at least today as several key roads and bridges are also under water.

Relentless monsoon rains have reportedly killed at least 90 people in northern India, after burning heat.