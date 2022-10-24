Video: Fire Inside Film Theatre As Fans Of Actor Prabhas Light Firecrackers

No casualty was reported.

Fans celebrating south Indian film actor Prabhas's birthday inside a theatre in Andhra Pradesh lit firecrackers at a special screening of his film 'Billa' causing panic as several seats caught fire.

The screening was held at the Venkatramana theatre in the West Godavari district to celebrate the Bahubali fame actor's 43rd birthday.

A video from inside the theatre shows people trying to fight the flames and a panicked audience trying to rush to safety. Fire engulfed several seats and the hall could be seen filling up with smoke even as the film played in the background.

