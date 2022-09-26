Video: Elephant Joins Football Game At Army Camp In Assam, Kicks For A Bit, Leaves

A wild elephant entered an army camp and played football in Assam

A wild elephant surprised a group of people playing football at a military camp in Assam's Guwahati when the large animal gently walked into the field and briefly participated in the play.

The video, widely shared on social media, shows the elephant first crossing a road before it decides to join the game.

The players stop the match and move farther out on the field to maintain a healthy distance from the wild elephant, which pulls in some dirt and sprays itself on its back just before entering the football ground.

Someone passes the ball to the elephant. It manages to return-kick the ball with its rear legs. The elephant then gently walks off from the field, its trunk raised high, as if to say goodbye.

Locals said it may have come from the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.

There are many elephant corridors in Assam. It is common to see herds of wild elephants stray into highways.