Video: Drone Crashes On Dancers At Madhya Pradesh R-Day Event, 2 Injured

The injured duo, both tribals, had come to Jabalpur from the Dindori district, said police

They were gently dancing at the Republic Day function at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh when a drone crash-landed among them injuring two.

Visuals showed that Indu Kunjam (38) and Gangotri Kunjam (18) were hit on the head and collapsed on the ground. An ambulance then took away the two heavily bleeding people to the hospital.

The duo had come to Jabalpur to perform a tribal dance in the function when the drone, which was part of the tableau of the Madhya Pradesh agriculture department, crashed during the performance at Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla stadium, a police officer said.

"Indu Kunjam and Gangotri Kunjam sustained head injuries after the drone fell on them at the Republic Day function. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital," Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told reporters.

