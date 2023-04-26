Video: Delay Over Parking Slip Leads To Full-Blown Fight At Delhi Mall

The guard was reportedly late in giving the slip to the scooter rider, which led to the fight.

A slight delay in handing over a parking ticket led to full-blown fight between a security guard and a scooter rider outside a Delhi mall.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, was reported from Anand Vihar area, the eastern part of the city.

The video from the scene showed a man, identified as Harvinder, involved in fist fight with Krishnapal, the security guard.

Harvinder can be seen making a call after parking his vehicle and lambasting the guard, showed the video.

Another guard can be seen running with a stick to save Krishnapal, the security man.

Soon, a crowd built up as the men went about thrashing each other.

The police were called as the fight threatened to go out of control.

