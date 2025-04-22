Guard Stops Car 'Without Sticker' At Noida Complex. Then This Happened

A violent clash broke out between residents and security guards at a posh housing complex in Greater Noida after a fight over entry without the complex's sticker on car, officials said.

The incident took place on Monday in Greater Noida West's Amrapali Leisure Valley.

According to officials, the security guards posted at the main gate of the residential complex stopped a resident's SUV because it did not have a sticker on it. As the residents got out of the car, they began arguing with the security guards.

The argument soon led to violent clashes as the two sides began thrashing each other with sticks.

A video of the incident shows the residents and security guards engaged in a heated argument next to the stopped car. Within seconds, one of the residents pushed the security guard in charge. As the latter retaliated, another resident pulled out a stick and started hitting the guards - and vice versa. Some people even kicked each other.

A woman guard can also be seen swinging sticks at the residents.

The violent exchange continued for about four to five minutes before other people intervened and stopped it.

A case was filed at the Bisrakh police station on the complaint of the security guard-in-charge, Tejpal, officials said.

Following this, two people have been arrested so far, and a search for others involved in the incident is underway, they added.