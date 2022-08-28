Video: Crocodile Wanders Into Residential Area In Madhya Pradesh

A 12-foot crocodile wandered into a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh's Ambah district amid heavy rainfall today and was captured after six hours. The incident occurred in the Gher village when the crocodile came on land as the Chambal river was overflowing after heavy rains.

A video of the rescue operation shows the villagers trying to drag the crocodile using a rope. They managed to drag the crocodile out of the residential area and tied it to a tree before calling forest officials. The forest department managed to send the crocodile back into the river.

Locals claim that the crocodile ate a goat in the village.

Several districts of Madhya Pradesh have received heavy rains in the last two weeks. There have been several other sightings this month in the state of crocodiles in residential areas.

Earlier this month, a crocodile had floated into a school in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri after a nullah overflowed and led to waterlogging in the area.

In another incident in Shivpuri, a crocodile wandered into a colony and was captured after an hour-long operation.