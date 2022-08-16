Video: Surprise Visitor In Madhya Pradesh Colony, Residents Stunned

The crocodile was captured after an hour-long effort

A crocodile who had entered a residential colony in Madhya Pradesh amid heavy rain has been rescued and released in a nearby lake.

Visuals had shown the crocodile floating into the colony in Shivpuri district after a nullah overflowed and led to waterlogging in the area. Another video showed the crocodile in a narrow lane. Foresters are seen surrounding him and trying to capture him as the reptile goes from door to door. Residents of the neighbourhood, stunned by the surprise visitor, are seen recording the crocodile's movements on their phones.

The reptile was first spotted near a bus stand on Sunday and authorities were informed, police officer Ajay Bhargava said. A rescue team from Madhav National Park rushed in and, following efforts that lasted an hour, it was captured. The eight-foot crocodile was later released in Sankhya Sagar Lake, located on the national park premises.

Several districts of Madhya Pradesh are receiving heavy rain. An alert has been issued in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions for the next 24 hours.

Schools in Bhopal and Narmadapuram have declared a holiday. In Jabalpur, 13 out of the 21 gates of Bargi Dam have been opened. In Barna dam, six of the eight gates are open.

Administrations of Hoshangabad, Harda, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, Barwani districts have been asked to remain vigilant due to water discharge from the dams.