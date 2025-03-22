Video: Cop Fires In Air During Wedding In UP, Another Dances, Both Suspended

A video of celebratory firing at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has gone viral, leading to the suspension of two police constables.

The clip shows Prashant Kumar, a constable posted at Ramraj police station, firing bullets while standing on a makeshift dance floor, while another constable, Gaurav Kumar, is seen dancing nearby.

After the video surfaced on social media, senior officials took cognisance of the matter and immediately suspended both policemen. A case has also been registered against Prashant Kumar at the Ramraj police station.

Circle Officer Jansath Yatendra Nagar said that further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.