Video: Clashes Between Rival Carol Groups In Kerala Leave Several Injured

Several people, including women and children, were injured after clashes broke out between two groups of Christmas carol singers in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Christmas Eve in the Nooranad area. Police said a long-standing internal dispute had existed within a youth club in the area for some time. A section of the club had previously broken away to form a new group due to the differences.

On Wednesday night, the two groups confronted each other during their carol rounds. An initial war of words quickly escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

The injured persons had visited a nearby hospital, and an investigation has been launched.