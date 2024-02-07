Video: Chennai Woman Narrowly Escapes Death After Falling Through Hole In Moving Bus

The incident took place near Aminjikarai on Tuesday.

A woman travelling on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Chennai narrowly escaped death after she fell on the road through a hole in the vehicle's floor. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai shared information about the incident. The woman was sitting inside the government bus (Number 59), travelling between Vallalar Nagar and Thiruverkadu. As she got up from the seat, the floor beneath her suddenly collapsed, causing her to fall through the hole.

According to the X post, the incident took place near Aminjikarai on Tuesday. Alert passengers informed the driver and managed to prevent the woman from being crushed by the bus' tyres. She was released once the bus came to a halt. She sustained minor scratches.

Reacting to this, Mr Annamalai said that this is an example of the condition in which the DMK government is operating in Tamil Nadu. "A sister who was sitting on a seat in bus track number 59 from Thiruvekkad, Chennai to Vallalar Nagar, luckily escaped with her life after the board under the seat broke and she fell down from the running bus. This is an example of the condition in which the DMK government is operating in Tamil Nadu," the minister wrote on X.

Further, Mr Annamalai stated the dangers posed by poorly maintained buses, including issues such as water seepage during the rainy season and broken seats. He also criticised the transport department's apparent negligence and questioned the allocation of taxpayer funds.

"Due to poorly maintained buses, water seeping inside the bus during rainy season, broken seats, even the lives of public traveling in government buses are not safe, the transport department is completely paralyzed today. Not only the transport department, every Tamilnadu government department is in a similar state of disrepair," Mr Annamalai wrote.

"The question arises as to where all the tax money of the people is going. The minister who thinks about the ways in which corruption can be done in the transport sector should also focus on the maintenance of government buses," he added.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, social media users also criticised the condition of the bus. "It's true. The condition of many town buses in Tamil Nadu is worse than the condition of express buses in Muthra Pradesh!!" wrote one user. "Roads are all damaged. Buses are damaged. The city is actually suffering from a mismanagement disease and the entire state law and order is breaking down..." expressed another.