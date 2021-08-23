Video: Cars Turn Around, Locals Run To Escape Landslide In Uttarakhand

The local administration has instructed diversion of all traffic till the debris is cleared

In a horrific incident, a massive part of a hill in Uttarakhand skid down today blocking the Tanakpur-Champawat National Highway.

Rocks and soil came sliding down the slope along with loose debris near Swala and resulted in traffic congestion on the narrow meandering hill roads.

A video shows cars scrambling to make U-turns and leave the area as passengers and locals run away from the spot abandoning their vehicles.

"It would take at least two days to clear the debris. I have instructed officials concerned to divert the traffic to another route," says DM Vineet Tomar

"Bohot hee khatarnak sliding ho rahi hain (a very dangerous landslide happening)," a person can be heard saying in the video.

The local administration has instructed the diversion of all traffic in the area till all the debris is cleared.

"It will take at least two days to clear the debris. I have instructed officials concerned to divert the traffic to another route," District Magistrate Vineet Tomar said, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, 13 people were killed in a landslide in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.