Video: Bus Catches Fire On Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Police Blame Short Circuit

The bus caught fire near the Etawah exit.

A bus caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Thursday prompting the police to send a team to the spot. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The person who posted the video tagged Uttar Pradesh Police and told them in a response that the incident took place near the Etawah exit. The UP Police then directed the concerned district police to look into the matter. In an update the Mainpuri Police said the fire was caused by a short circuit.

गाड़ी में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लग गई थी, चालक व परिचालक सुरक्षित है, मौके पर पुलिस बल मौजूद है। — MAINPURI POLICE (@mainpuripolice) November 9, 2023

The Mainpuri Police also said that both driver and the bus conductor are safe, and that a police team is present on the spot.

The clip, captured by one of the drivers passing by the area, shows the bus completely engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Horrified locals are also seen standing some distance away from the bus and waiting for assistance.

The exact time when the bus caught fire has not been revealed by the police.

This comes a day after two people died and 29 others were injured after a moving sleeper bus caught fire on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway from Delhi to Jaipur, according to Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra.

Several fire engines and ambulances rushed to the spot to help the people stuck in the bus.

"There were around 35-40 people in the bus who were the residents of Uttar Pradesh and were going to their homes on the occasion of Diwali. These people were also carrying small gas cylinders with them. As per the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the fire could have been caught because of these small cylinders. However, the forensic team is investigating the matter," Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said.