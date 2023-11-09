2 Dead, 29 Injured After Deadly Bus Fire On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway

Those injured were admitted to Gurugram's Civil Hospital in Sector 10.

A deadly fire erupted on a moving double-decker sleeper bus along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Wednesday night, leaving two passengers dead and 29 others with severe injuries, police said. The blaze, which broke out at 8:30 pm, plunged the bus into a blazing inferno, leaving those on board scrambling for survival.

"All injured have suffered 30 to 50 per cent burns but are stable," a doctor at the hospital said.

The incident took place on the main expressway connecting Delhi and Jaipur, near the Jharsa flyover.

"Three fire engines were rushed to the spot after we received information that a sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 K 7707 had caught fire on the carriageway," Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra told news agency PTI.

Horrifying visuals from the incident showed the bus engulfed in flames, with plumes of smoke rising into the night sky.