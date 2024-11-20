Video: Buffaloes Chase Away Lioness In Gujarat

The incident has been reported from a farmhouse in Ghatwad village of Kodinar town in Gujarat.

In an unusual case from Gujarat, a group of buffaloes chased away a lioness in Gujarat. Lioness, known for her strength and taking down targets twice her size, fell prey to her victim. In a nearly 30-second-long video, a lioness is seen jumping off a heap of straw, inside a farmhouse. Without a second thought, a herd of buffaloes jumps into action. They attack the lone lioness from all sides.

As the lioness looks out of the small window, a buffalo hits her from behind, making her run away for her life.

The date and time stamp on the viral video suggests it is from the last week, November 16.

The incident has been reported from a farmhouse in Ghatwad village of Kodinar town in Gujarat.

Of late, buffaloes have been making headlines. Last week, the buffalo named Anmol, valued at Rs. 23 crore, made news for her luxurious lifestyle. Valued at Rs. 23 crore, Anmol weighs 1,500 kg. Its owner, Gill, spends around Rs. 1,500 daily on the buffalo's diet, which includes a mix of dry fruits and high-calorie foods to maintain Anmol's health and strength. The menu has 250 grams of almonds, 30 bananas, 4 kg of pomegranates, 5 kg of milk and 20 eggs. It also enjoys oil cake, green fodder, ghee, soybeans and corn. This specialised diet ensures that Anmol is always prepared for exhibitions and breeding.

Earlier in July, a buffalo solved a problem that a village panchayat couldn't. In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, when police couldn't decide the ownership of a buffalo that had gone missing from its owner's home, they left it unattended on the road. The buffalo walked to the home of its owner, solving the matter in minutes.