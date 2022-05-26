Video: BJP Leader, Upset Over Seating, Leaves Delhi Lt Governors Oath

"They have not reserved the seats even for Parliamentarians," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

Former Union Health Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP Dr Harsh Vardhan today walked out of the oath-taking ceremony of new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, after not finding a seat reserved for himself.

A video shows a furious Dr Harsh Vardhan walking out of the event that was organised at Raj Niwas in the national capital this morning. On being asked, Dr Harsh Vardhan said he was upset over the seating arrangement, and would take up the issue with Mr Saxena.

Mr Saxena was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi today. He was appointed the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi earlier this week, following the resignation of his predecessor Anil Baijal due to "personal reasons".

Dr Harsh Vardhan resigned from the Union Council of Ministers last year after his handling of the Covid-19 crisis drew flak from critics.

His various comments in the middle of the crisis were slammed by critics as insensitive and ignorant of the ground reality.