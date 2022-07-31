Video: Biryani Pots Float Away In Floodwaters, Twitter Says 'Self-Delivery'

"Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order," read the caption.

Biryani enthusiasts were left heartbroken on Sunday after watching a video that showed two vessels, possibly filled with the flavorful rice dish, floating away in a heavily flooded street in Hyderabad.

Filmed outside an establishment called 'Adiba Hotel' in Hyderabad's Nawab Saheb Kunta, the video shows a black vessel atop a brown pot bobbing away from the restaurant in the floodwaters.

The video posted on Twitter is captioned, "Somebody is going to be unhappy for not getting his biryani order." Taking a 'glass half full' approach, a user replied, "And someone would be happy when this reaches a house"

People have left hilarious responses under the video, including one that read, "Is this the latest in home delivery?" Another user called it "the great escape".

Telangana has been hit by incessant rains in the last few days leading to several areas being waterlogged.

The Musi river which flows through Hyderabad was also flooded in the wake of heavy rain in the catchment areas during in the last couple of days.