Video: Bengaluru Woman Claims Restaurant Valets Crashed Rs 1.4 Crore Car While Filming Reels, Cops React

A family outing turned into a nightmare for a Bengaluru resident after her brand-new Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 4.1 crore was severely damaged by valets at a restaurant who were allegedly trying to film Instagram reels inside the car. The incident took place on February 26 at The Big Barbeque restaurant in Marathahalli, and a video of the damaged car has surfaced online now. According to a social media post, the valet drivers crashed the car into a wall, causing Rs 20 lakh in damages.

The drivers allegedly fled the scene, while the restaurant, instead of taking responsibility, tried to evade liability by providing fake details and forged contracts, the X post claimed. "When the woman approached the police for justice, she was met with corruption and apathy. Officers suggested she "settle" for Rs 2 lakh rather than pursue legal action, making it clear that protecting businesses mattered more than justice. The restaurant continues to operate freely, the valet drivers are missing, and the woman is left fighting alone," it added.

20 minutes of Food Cost 20 lakh loss in Bengaluru Marathahalli

Bengaluru's failing governance, corporate negligence, and police corruption have once again come to light in a shocking incident at The Big Barbecue, Marathahalli. A woman's ₹1.4 crore Mercedes-Benz was wrecked due… pic.twitter.com/6RX0genSpQ — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) April 3, 2025

Marathahalli Police Station has reacted to the post. "I have spoken with car owner.. Incident happened on 26th Feb.. and she visited the HAL Airport Traffic Police Station," it said.

According to the Indian Express, the car owner has been identified as Bengaluru resident Divya Chhabra. She claimed that on the day of the incident, the restaurant tried to disrupt the investigation by presenting a random man as the driver, someone who was neither present during the incident nor seen in the footage. She also alleged that the eatery later produced a fabricated, backdated contract with a third-party valet service in an attempt to distance itself from liability.

Ms Chhabra said that the person who ultimately crashed the car did not even have a valid driving licence. He had got the job with the restaurant using a fake driving licence.

According to her, the restaurant's owner filed a petition in the High Court to dismiss the FIRs lodged against them. The damage to the vehicle is estimated at Rs 20 lakh. However, the insurance claim remains unresolved due to the ongoing dispute, she said.