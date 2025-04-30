UK Man Visits Childhood Home In India After 16 Years, His Reaction Melts Hearts Online

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ralph Leng shares a video of visiting his childhood home in India. He reflects on his emotions after 16 years away from the house. The video features nostalgic moments, including playing with an elephant.

Ralph Leng, a content creator from the UK, recently shared a wholesome video of himself visiting his childhood house in India. In the clip, Leng recalled his time in India as a kid and also shared how he felt seeing the house after almost 16 years. "It's crazy," he said in the video, before showing snippets of throwback moments, including one where he is seen playing with an elephant. "I love India," he wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

The video opens to show Leng explaining to his followers that he is going to visit his childhood home. Once he reaches his destination, he takes permission to enter the house. Immediately after seeing his childhood home, he breaks down crying and shares how he had to leave everything behind when he relocated from India with his family.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared, Leng's video has accumulated more than 2.4 million views and over 260,000 likes. Social media users flooded the comments section with heart emojis.

"Glad to know that India, such a diverse country, made your childhood so memorable," one user wrote. "This video makes us feel so related to you," commented another.

"I know the pain ... sometimes playful things become Peaceful someday...love from India," expressed a third user.

"You made me cry with you, I too grew up in my maternal grandmother's home in Janakpuri, Delhi, and now when I live in Jaipur, Rajasthan, not a single day goes by when I remember my grandmother's house, I cry, but now there is no one there, I don't know whether that house even exists or not," shared one user.

"You don't leave the memories behind..u always carry it with u along wherever u travel..that's why u still remember ur chilhood home," commented another. "This video makes us feel so related to you," posted one user.

Leng is a digital content creator based in London, UK. He has over 778,000 followers on Instagram. He is currently in India and has been sharing videos of himself exploring the country.