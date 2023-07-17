Video: Bear Rescued After Falling Into Open Well In Odisha, Released Into The Wild

Internet users thanked the rescue team for their timely intervention

Needless to say, open wells are increasingly becoming a death trap for wild animals. Recently, a similar incident happened when a bear fell into an open well in Odisha's Nabrangpur. However, a rescue team quickly came to its aid, and the animal was successfully released back into its natural habitat.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the video of the rescue and praised the team's accomplishment.

He wrote, ''Trained bear rescue team from Nabrangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen into an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team. Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat.''

Trained bear rescue team from Nabrangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen in to an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team🙏



Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat.

In the video, rescue workers lower a rope inside the well to pull the stranded bear upwards. The team also positioned a cage directly above the well's opening for its safe removal. Once the animal is out of the well, it, fortunately, enters the cage. The bear is later transported to its natural surroundings by officials and successfully released there. The frightened animal runs out of the cage at full speed to make ist way back home.

Many internet users thanked the rescue team for their timely intervention and their efforts to save the bear. Others called for implementing strict regulations against open wells in wildlife habitats so that such an incident doesn't happen in the future.

One user wrote, ''Stay safe sweet child.'' Another wrote, ''No open wells should be allowed in wildlife habitat. Also, even in human habitat areas, all wells must have protection to avoid mishaps.''

A third said, ''wow, we have a trained bear rescue team, nice to know.'' Another wrote, ''Great. The last part of getting the bear inside the cage is very cleverly done.''

A few months back, a similar video emerged from Maharashtra wherein a wild Jackal fell into a well near Satara. The locals alerted the forest department and soon some officials reached the spot with members of the RESQ charitable trust to rescue the distressed animal.