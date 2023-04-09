Watch: Scared Jackal Rescued After It Falls Into Well In Maharashtra's Satara

The video was shared by the official handle of RESQ Charitable Trust Pune

A video has emerged on Twitter showing a wild Jackal being rescued from a well near Satara in Maharashtra. The incident happened when the jackal fell into the well, following which some locals spotted it. They alerted the forest department and soon some officials reached the spot with members of the RESQ charitable trust to rescue the distressed animal.

The official handle of RESQ Charitable Trust Pune shared the rescue video on Twitter

Jackal reported fallen in well near Satara & notified by the Satara FD, Since the jackal was active, trap cage lowered into the well and jackal gently prodded to enter it. Cage pulled out and the jackal was taken to a safe space nearby and released immediately! @neha_panchamiyapic.twitter.com/qHLKsT639Q — RESQ Charitable Trust (@resqct) April 8, 2023

The video shows the rescuers surveying the situation and then lowering a trap cage inside the well. The jackal swims near the cage and the rescuers pro it to get inside it. The cage was then pulled up after the animal entered inside. The jackal was taken to a safe space and released into the wild.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 2,000 views and many retweets. One user wrote, ''Day of jackal.'' Another said, ''Good job.''

In a similar incident, a male leopard was rescued on Friday by staffers of the forest department after it fell into an open well in Goa's Sattari. The animal had strayed into the human settlement in search of food and fell into the open well near a house.

The rescue team pulled the animal out of the well using a trap cage. It was then examined thoroughly by a veterinary doctor, who confirmed that the leopard was in good health.