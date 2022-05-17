Video: Assam Floods Cause Massive Destruction, 7 Dead, Lakhs Affected

Visuals show the roads and bridges completed or partially damaged in several areas.

Around 2 lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting cut off from the rest of the state after landslides snapped rail and road links.

An official bulletin said that at least seven people have died across the state due to the floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains.

A video shows the New Haflong Railway Station in Dima Hasao inundated with debris, while an empty passenger train at the station washed off the tracks due to landslides.

The Indian Railways, with the help of the Air Force, rescued about 2,800 passengers of the two trains, which were stranded along the Lumding- Badarpur section in Dima Hasao for the last two days.

"Around 18 trains have been cancelled as work for the restoration of the damaged railway tracks is underway despite heavy rains," officials said, adding that communication channels have also been snapped in Dima Hasao.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Fire and Emergency Services have been carrying out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, while around 65 relief camps have been set up in the affected districts to help the citizens.