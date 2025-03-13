Video: Headmaster Does 50 Sit-Ups Over Students' Performance, Indiscipline

In an environment where corporal punishment for students in schools is on the decline, the headmaster of a school in Andhra Pradesh has generated shock and awe by subjecting himself to it. Chinta Ramana, Headmaster of a Zilla Parishad High School in Vizianagaram, did a bunch of sit-ups holding his ears in front of his students, questioning his ability to teach them anything.

A 2.3-minute video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the Headmaster is seen standing on a stage of the school before a large group of students. He has a student next to him and another person who appears to be a teacher.

Then, in a short speech blaming himself, he said he has failed to improve his students' academic abilities and discipline. He also asked parents to partner with teachers to have better outcomes at school.

"We cannot beat you or scold you. We are forced to keep our hands tied. Even though we are teaching, taking so much effort, there is no difference in behaviour, in academics, in writing skill or in reading skill.

"Is the problem with you or with us? If you say it is with us, I will prostrate before you and if you want, I will hold my ears and do sit-ups," he said. Matching action to words, he first prostrated himself, lying full-length on the floor, then started doing sit-ups before his astounded students.

The children initially watched openmouthed, then came the cries of 'Don't Sir, please don't". But Mr Ramana carried on, doing at least 50 sit-ups in one go.

His gesture was applauded by state minister Nara Lokesh, who posted the video on X.

A rough translation of the caption read: A video of Chinta Ramana, Headmaster of Penta ZP High School, Bobbili Mandal, Vijayanagaram District, saying that the educational progress of the children is minimal and that they are not listening to what he says....without punishing the students, but making fun of them came to my attention through social media. Headmaster! If everyone works together and provides encouragement, the children of our government schools will create wonders. Your idea of self-discipline to understand them without punishing them is good, congratulations. Let us all raise the standards of education together. Let us work towards the education, physical and mental development of our children and pave the way for their golden future."