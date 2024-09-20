Video: 6-Foot-Long Snake On Platform Causes Panic At Rishikesh Station

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Panic unfolded at Rishikesh's Yognagari railway station today when a snake was spotted slithering along the platform, sending passengers into a frenzy. Terrified commuters scrambled to safety, leaving luggage and belongings behind in their haste.

Eyewitnesses reported the snake appearing suddenly from the tracks, sparking fear among those waiting for their trains.

Many passengers were seen running for cover, with some trying to warn others about the reptile. Within minutes, the entire platform was in a state of confusion.

