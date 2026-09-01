Video: Petrol Pump Worker Killed As CNG Refuelling Pipe Bursts In Jharkhand

A 24-year-old employee of a CNG station died after a refuelling hose burst and its nozzle struck him on the head at a petrol pump in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur district.

Captured on CCTV, the incident took place at around 10:40 pm on August 27 at the RK Jain Bharat Petroleum pump.

According to information, the CNG pipe suddenly burst while a vehicle was being refuelled. The blast caused a gas leak, triggering panic at the petrol pump. People abandoned their vehicles and ran from the area as the gas leaked.

The employee, identified as Tushar Khamri, suffered serious injuries in the incident. He was rushed to the hospital by employees for treatment.

However, he died during treatment at the hospital.

Following the incident, police and officials from the concerned department began an investigation. Authorities are examining the cause of the pipe burst and whether any negligence led to the accident.

Further details are awaited.