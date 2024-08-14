Watch: 2 Dogs, 2 Lions, And An Almost-Fight In Gujarat

They faced off at a cowshed in Savarkundla in Gujarat's Amreli, some 70 kilometres from Gir National Park

A video of two dogs and two lions getting into a fight - almost - in Gujarat has gone viral on social media. The four animals faced off at a cowshed in Savarkundla in Gujarat's Amreli, some 70 kilometres from the famous Gir National Park, known for Asiatic lions.

The incident, caught on CCTV installed at the gates, took place late Sunday night.

The video shows the two big cats approaching the cowshed when they suddenly encounter the two dogs on the other side of the gate.

The four then started slamming the gate. They, however, were unable to harm each other due to an iron gate that separated them.

The lions then ran into nearby bushes, seconds before a man came out of the gate, apparently trying to figure out what happened.

He then tried to look into the bushes using a torch and finally returned to the cowshed and locked the gates.

The lions had apparently strayed out of a reserve forest area. There, however, was no official statement on the incident.

The incident emerged a day after Gujarat marked World Lion Day with programmes to spread awareness about the conservation and protection of big cats.

The state forest department marked the day by spreading awareness through SMSes and emails to citizens, and school students participated in rallies, drawing competitions, etc., in 11 districts with a lion population.

As per the 2020 census, Gujarat has a population of 674 Asiatic lions.