"Winning, Losing Part Of Politics, Numbers Game Goes On": PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi has thanked supporters for the NDA's win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last cabinet meeting of the current tenure said winning and losing are part of politics. PM Modi's BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in the 2019 election, won 240 seats this time - 32 short of the 272-majority mark. It will now depend on the 53 seats won by members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form government.

"We have done good work for the last 10 years. We will continue doing so," PM Modi told NDA leaders at the last cabinet meeting.

On the Lok Sabha election results - the NDA will stake claim to form government for a third time, calling the results a victory of the world's largest democracy - PM Modi said, "Winning and losing are part of politics. The numbers game will go on."

The Prime Minister thanked Union Ministers for giving their best in the past 10 years.

"All of you have worked very hard," PM Modi said.

After the meeting, he left for the Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit his resignation. He will take oath for the new term on Saturday.

"The President has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats in the elections as against 52 in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.