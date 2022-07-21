Vice-President Poll: Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool To Abstain From Voting

Jagdeep Dhankar, Himanta Sarma and Mamata Banerjee meet in Darjeeling (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party today said it will abstain from voting in the Vice President election, in which the ruling BJP's candidate is Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of Bengal.

The Vice President election will be held on August 6. Jagdeep Dhankhar's opposition rival is Congress veteran Margaret Alva.

The decision has been announced days after a meeting between Ms Banerjee, Mr Dhankhar and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Darjeeling.

Mr Dhankhar, said sources, had asked Ms Banerjee to support him.